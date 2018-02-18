Patients at the medical center in Chandla's Sarwai of Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh. complain of power shortage and harassment. Sangeeta was one of the patients who were unattended by doctors and when asked staff members to discharge her, they demanded money in exchange. However, the Chief Medical & Health Officer Chattarpur asserted that these are false allegations and said in case of light deficiency we have power backups.

It was two in the night, but no one came to attend to Sangeeta and her child and when she asked the medical staff to discharge her they demanded money in exchange. Sangeeta is one of the patients at the medical centre in Chandla’s Sarwai of Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Innumerable patients have complained of poor health services being provided by the medical centre. Patients complained that staff members use torch and candles due to shortage of power. Patients also asserted that the doctors left them unattended and staff members demanded money for medical treatment, as reported by ANI.

In June 2017 the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government, on several reports after the death of 11 patients in Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital due to lack of oxygen as the supply was mysteriously snapped. Out of 11, two children died in Indore due to alleged negligence of the hospital authorities. Another incident occurred in August 2017 when 36 newborn babies died at Madhya Pradesh government hospital.

The Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery said, “Delivery happens by God’s grace. We refer them to other hospitals in case they’re serious. If there’s electricity, it’s fine but we generally use torch & candles for treatment of patients. We complained to authority but never got a response”. However, the Chief Medical & Health Officer Chattarpur has claimed that these are false allegations, on electricity supply he said, there is proper electricity supply. If there’s a power shortage they have power backups. It’s completely false that there’s staff shortage or no power supply.

The Centre’s allocation for health rose to 24% to Rs 47,353 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 38,343 crore in 2016-17. This is 1.5% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), which includes expenditure on health by other states. India spends 1.4% of its GDP on health. According to 2016 Rural Health Statistics, most functioning health facilities in India lack basic infrastructure, 29% sub-centres lack regular water supply, 26% lacked electricity supply and 11% did not have all-weather roads connecting them.