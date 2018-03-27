A district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur showed appalling negligence to a pregnant woman, who was left unattended for hours, while the hospital staff was busy attending to the health officer visiting for an inspection. The matter came to light when a video highlighting the entire incident of medical apathy surfaced online. The hospital authorities have not issued any statement regarding the incident and no action has been initiated against the staffers as well

A district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur showed appalling negligence to a pregnant woman, who was left unattended for hours, while the hospital staff was busy attending to the health officer visiting for an inspection. Reports said the woman was lying on the hospital floor, crying in pain but nobody came forward to help her, which ended up in her losing her child. The woman kept crying for help while the hospital staff abandoned the woman who was in labour.

The matter came to light when a video highlighting the entire incident of medical apathy surfaced online. The hospital authorities have not issued any statement regarding the incident and no action has been initiated against the staffers as well. The woman’s family also claimed that they urged the hospital staffers to help her but they were repeatedly refused to provide help. Unfortunately, it is not the first incident of medical negligence that has cost a life.

A four-month-old died at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini after being administered a painkiller injection to provide temporary relief from the pain caused by a stitch in the upper lip. The painkiller injection was given to provide him temporary relief.

In another case of medical negligence, this time in Kerala, an ambulance driver allegedly left a critically injured elderly man on upside down on the stretcher outside the hospital. Reports said the ambulance driver was angry at the patient for messing up the vehicle. The ambulance driver left the man unattended in the position for hours. The patient died a few hours later while the hospital authorities grimly watched the man die. A probe has been ordered into the circumstances of the incident.

