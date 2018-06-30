In the wake of heavy rainfall in Kashmir and an increase in the water level of Jhelum river, the Jammu and Kashmir police issued a flood advisory and have stalled the third batch of pilgrims to Amarnath Yatra. The exams in schools and colleges have also been postponed due to flood alert. A trapped person across the region can seek help just by dialling 9596777669 and 9419051940. This call will directly connect the person with the rescue operation team.

The heavy downpour in the Kashmir valley has resulted in an increase in the water level of Jhelum River. According to a report, the watermark had reached the critical 21 feet mark in Anantnag district following which the local police issued a flood advisory. All the educational institutions situated in the region have been shut down as the MeT department has predicted more rain on June 30. The first term exams from class 6th to 8th have also been postponed due to Kashmir flood alert. Speaking to media, an official having the knowledge of the matter said that the decision to close the schools has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the flood threat announced by the Irrigation and Flood Department, Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, the third batch of Amarnath Yatra has been stalled due to heavy downpour. The authorities have suspended the pilgrimage while announcing all the people were safe. The report further suggests that no pilgrims are allowed to move towards the cave shrine from either Pahalgam base camp or the Baltal base.

Speaking to media, about the new development, M M Shahnawaz, Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, said that the people residing in low-lying areas of south Kashmir, especially along the embankments of River Jhelum and other river streams have been directed to remain vigilant. On June 29, 2018, Srinagar recorded 12.6 mm rainfall till 8am.

For helping pilgrims, the state police have set up a flood helpline number in view of the flood alert in several pockets of the area. In case of an emergency, the general public is advised to make a call at 01931260486 or 7051510660. In case you are trapped in some kind of distress, make a call at 9596777669 and 9419051940.

