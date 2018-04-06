Heavy firing reported at the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday near Lam and Jhangar villages of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian defence forces have killed 1 terrorist and the encounter is underway. As per sources, the heavy firing is going on from both sides of the border.

Confirming the reports on his Twitter Handle, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) wrote: “One terrorist killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders.” He added, “Encounter also going on in Kachdoora Shopian, some civilian trapped efforts to rescue them on.” The reports of two civilians killed in the encounters have also merged.

Reports said that three soldiers have been also injured during the encounter and around 7-8 terrorists are trapped in the isolated areas. The gunfights began after midnight at Draggad and Kachdoora villages of the district. According to the earlier reports, the police began the operation at around 2 am. The 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the army and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir have trapped around 2-3 militants in the Kachdoora area. Similarly, 2-4 militants have been engaged by 3 RR and 44 RR of army, 14 Bn CRPF and SOG Shopian in Dragad Sugan.

