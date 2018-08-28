The Delhi-NCR region has today experienced heavy rainfall due to which Water-logging has taken place in several areas adjourning movement on the roads. The most affected region is Gurugram where some schools have been shut down due to the weather condition and Water-logging problem.

Several areas of Delhi-NCR have been experiencing heavy rains since the wee hours today, i.e on August 28, 2018 including areas such as Teen Murti Bhavan, RK Puram and Indira Gandhi International. Other places like in the national capital, Noida and Gurugram in Haryana also received rain showers bringing the temperature down from 33 degrees Celcius to 26-degree Celcius.

While people have got some relief from the heat of summer due to the decreasing of temperature, water logging due to the heavy rainfall has created the problem of traffic jams in several places in Delhi, Gurugram. After Delhi, Gurugram is the second most affected region due to the rains. Reports also say that many schools have been closed down for today due to the weather condition.

Water-logging has been reported in the road near Gurgaon’s Hero Honda Chowk along with several other roads. Water-logging has affected traffic at the road going from GTK bypass to Adarsh Nagar and from Rajendra Prasad Road to Windsor Place in Delhi. According to reports, Delhi today has received 49.6 mm rain in the last 24 hours which has been recorded to be the highest rainfall in a day since the year 2015.

