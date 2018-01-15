Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said he has decided to shun his scooter after the rising number of road accidents in the state. He also said his mind is usually filled with work-related thoughts and he could meet an accident due to that.

Not many politicians or head of the states in India travel by buses or scooters for their day-to-day travelling. However, Manohar Parrikar, the chief minister of Goa, has a style of his own. The humble BJP minister is known for his down to earth approach and often travels to work by scooter. In the past, Parrikar has been seen riding his Bajaj scooter in Panaji to purchase things from the local markets. The Goa CM made headlines for his simple lifestyle and many admired the politician on social media.

But, recently, while interacting with the BJP leaders in Canacona, the Goa CM said he has shunned his scooter. He said his mind is usually filled with work-related thoughts and he could meet an accident due to that. “People ask me whether I travel on a scooter. I tell them that I don’t anymore. My mind is filled with work-related thoughts and if I ride my scooter while my mind is somewhere else, then I could meet with an accident.”

Manohar Parrikar said he has decided to keep away from the two-wheeler after the rising number of road accidents in Goa. He also said that there has been a rise in the number of drunken driving cases and the government is looking for measures to curb it. “I know of one person who drinks and rides a scooter. He finds it difficult to even park his two-wheeler,” the chief minister said.

Goa, a popular tourist destination, is known for its sun-kissed beaches and churches. But due to the narrow roads, the two-wheelers have become the most popular mode of commutation among locals and the foreigners. Renting two-wheelers is very common in Goa, and scooters and motorcycles can be rented on daily basis for small amounts of money.