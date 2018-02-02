On Friday, In the cold war between Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Delhi High Court has ordered Aam Aadmi Party supremo to conclude the cross-examination by Finance Minister in the defamation case on February 12. Earlier Jaitley was being cross-examined by Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) defamation case filed by the Minister.

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to conclude on February 12 cross-examination of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has filed a defamation case against six Aam Aadmi Party leaders. February 12 is the next date fixed for the hearing. The direction from Joint Registrar Rakesh Pandit came after observing the records of the suit which revealed that Jaitley has faced 250 questions, some of them are being repeated and he was called on eight different dates for cross-examination by the Chief Minister.

Jaitley was being cross-examined by Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) defamation case filed by the Minister. In December 2015, Jaitley filed a civil defamation case against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpayee, claiming that they made “false and defamatory” statements in the case involving DDCA, thereby harming his reputation.

Jaitley has sought Rs 10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. He had claimed that the AAP leaders attacked him over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in Delhi’s cricket association, of which he was the President for about 13 years. Finance minister Arun Jaitley has filed the defamation case against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpayee, who will face the cross-examination by Union Minister on 12th February.