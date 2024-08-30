Himachal Pradesh Sets Benchmark In Natural Farming: ‘We Are Providing Fair Prices For Farmers,’ CM Sukhu Declares

A delegation of four scientists from the French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Environment (INRAE) called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

The team, led by Prof Allison Marie Loconto, Deputy Director of LISIS, included researchers Prof Mireille Matt, Evelyne Lhoste, and Renee Van Dis, who are visiting Himachal Pradesh to learn about advancements in natural farming in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted that Himachal Pradesh is a pioneer in natural farming, being the first state in India to offer a minimum support price for products grown through natural farming practices. Wheat is procured at Rs 40 per kg, maize at Rs 30 per kg, cow milk at Rs 45 per litre, and buffalo milk at Rs 55 per litre.

He mentioned that Himachal Pradesh aims to become a leading state in natural farming within the next five to six years, emphasizing the importance of product certification. The Chief Minister also introduced the CETARA certification system, which is being implemented to ensure fair prices for farmers.

CM Sukhu explained that the HIM-UNNATI scheme is being implemented with a cluster-based approach to produce and certify chemical-free produce, planning to establish 2,600 agricultural groups involving approximately 50,000 farmers. Additionally, the state government is making significant efforts to boost the dairy sector and enhance milk production.

The visiting INRAE scientists are on a three-week mission to YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, and various other locations in the state. Their visit is part of the European Commission-funded ACROPICS project (Agroecological Crop Protection towards International Co-Innovation Dynamics and Evidence of Sustainability), which aims to advance co-innovation in agroecological crop protection.

The delegation lauded the state government’s efforts in promoting natural farming and praised the CETARA certification system. They expressed interest in exploring the possibility of adopting this certification system in other countries.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy, MLAs Suresh Kumar, Vivek Sharma, Neeraj Nayyar, Vinod Sultanpuri, Ranjit Singh Rana, and Sudarshan Babloo, Secretary of Agriculture C Paulrasu, Director of Horticulture Vinay Singh, Vice Chancellor of YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni Prof. Rajeshwar Chandel, and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.

