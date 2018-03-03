In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old Dalit boy was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on the day of Holi. The incident took place in Bhiwadi village when group boys from two different communities attacked each other over applying colour without consent. Police have started its investigation to nab the boys accused in the case. The reason for death will only be revealed after post-mortem report, said police. Anguished over the incident, relatives of the deceased have started protesting.

On the day of Holi, a 16-year-old Dalit boy was killed in Bhiwadi village of Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The incident took place between two groups while playing festival of colours. As per the initial investigation of Alwar police, teenager Neeraj Jatav was playing Holi when boys belong to other communities attacked him. Heated arguments between two groups lead to a dispute over applying colour. The incident took place in the afternoon around 3 pm. Talking about the matter, Bhiwadi Additional Superintendent of Police, Pushpendra Singh Solanki said, “Most of the people were drunk when the incident took place.”

The dispute started when groups from two different communities applied colours on each other without their consent. The accused were known to Jatav and belong to the same village and were celebrating the Holi together. Following the incident, the serious injured Jatav was admitted to the Bhiwadi’s Health centre where he succumbed to injuries. Anguished over the incident, relatives of the family started protesting and tried to vandalise the facility. Police have started its investigation after registering a case and have sent separate teams to nab three to four accused involved in the case. The reason for the Jatav death will only be revealed after the autopsy.

In a clash between two caste groups in Bhiwadi village during Holi celebrations, 1 boy died. Action will be taken against culprits : Siddhant Sharma, DSP Bhiwadi, Alwar #Rajasthan (02.03.2018) pic.twitter.com/tkTwttYhqO — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

The family members and relatives have accused that Jatav was assaulted with sticks. In a similar incident like this, Just a day before the auspicious festival of Holi, a serious brawl took place in Ghaziabad’s Pratap Vihar area where two communities involved in an altercation. While one community was resolute on using a parking plot for Holika Dahan (A festive burning ritual), the other was protesting against the cause. Meanwhile, one community remained to affirm on using the site for fire, which resulted in a brawl.

