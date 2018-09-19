Days after a Dalit Christian youth was hacked to death for allegedly marrying an upper-caste girl in Telangana's Miryalaguda town, a newly married couple was attacked by the woman's father in broad daylight on Wednesday, September 19. The woman's family had opposed to her marriage as the duo belonged to different castes.

Days after Telangana caste killing, another horrific incident took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 19. when a man was captured in a CCTV footage assaulting a newly wedded couple in broad daylight. The couple, Madhavi and Navdeep recently tied a knot against their parents’ wishes. The man identified in the video was girl’s father, who attacked her in Sanath Nagar area. According to the police, the couple belonged to different castes and had got married at an Arya Samaj temple about a month ago.

While Madhavi suffered severely on her head, neck, the groom suffered injuries on his back. They have been shifted to a local hospital and according to the police a probe is underway. The incident came after a Dalit Christian youth named Perumalla Pranay Kumar was lynched by a Bihar based contract killer in Miryalaguda town of Telangana, allegedly for marrying an upper caste girl.

Following the incident, protests were held in Nalgonda district earlier this week demanding justice for the couple. On Tuesday, Telangana police arrested the perpetrator, Bihar based contract killer, who was hired by the bride’s father, to kill her husband.

A report by today’s newspaper quoted Kumar’s wife Amrutha Varshini, who said, he always talked for a society in which caste did not determine who can fall in love. She further said they always dreamt of bringing up thier kids without caste prejudice.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the Supreme Court had said if 2 persons decide to marry, and they are adults then nobody should interfere in between. A bench headed by incumbent Dipak Misra pointed out that under the law if 2 people marry, no third party can interfere in an individual/collective capacity.

