A man in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh set a minor Dalit girl on fire after she refused to share her mobile number. The Police said a case has been registered against the accused under sections of SC/ST Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district a man allegedly set a minor girl on fire at her house after she refused to share her mobile number. The gruesome incident occurred in Fariha village on Tuesday, May 8, when the accused, Mohammad Shai, who belongs from the same village, went to the victim’s residence and allegedly forced her to share her mobile number, when the latter denied, Shai allegedly thrashed her and set her on fire after sprinkling kerosene on her.

The Police said a case has been registered against Shai under sections of SC/ST Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). And in order to hamper any communal tension in the village, a large number of police force has been deployed in the area.

The neighbours, who gathered after hearing the girl’s cry, extinguished the fire, and caught the accused while he was trying to flee from the spot, the police said. The minor girl was referred to a state-run hospital in Varanasi where her condition is stated to be critical.

Despite stringent laws, many rape cases have been reported several parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, Gujarat’s Surat among others. Meanwhile, last month people in many parts of the country enunciated discontent and grief over the gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua region.

Protests were held Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chandigarh among other states. Similar resentment was expressed by Indian-based UK students, in a letter to PM Modi, students shared their concern over the mishandling of recent rape cases and seeking justice for the rape victims.

