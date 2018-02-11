A husband allegedly killed his wife in Bengaluru and dumped the body into Kamandoddi forest, Tamil Nadu. The horrific incident took place 6 months ago but came into limelight when the accused husband was taken into custody on February 6, 2018. The deceased wife, Akshatha, worked as a software engineer in a private firm at Hebbal. The relationship between the two was 10 years old and the couple had a has a 4-year-old son.

A horrific incident occurred in Bengaluru when a husband was taken into custody by police for allegedly murdering his wife at his own restaurant in Shampangirama Naga in Tamil Nadu, he took her body to Kamandoddi forest and burnt it by using diesel. The grotesque incident took place 6 months ago, however it came into limelight after the husband, Chandrakanth was arrested on February 6, 2018. The deceased wife, Akshatha, worked as a software engineer in a private firm at Hebbal. She got married to Chandrakanth, who owns a restaurant. The relationship between the two was 10 years old and the couple has a 4-year-old son.

The husband often indulged in rifts with the wife because of his dubious nature for suspecting her wife of having an affair. The couple often fought over this issue. According to a report published in the national daily, Deccan Chronicle, the couple often had a few rifts and the frenzied husband tried to strangulate the wife. Further, he hid Akshatha’s body at his restaurant and called one of his cronies Rajvinder Singh for help. The duo waited till night and then, later on, put the wife’s body into a car and drove. They stopped near Kamandoddi forest and burnt the body by using diesel.

According to NCRB data 2016, the majority of cases against women have been reported under the categories of ‘Cruelty by husband or his relatives’ which account 32.6%, followed by ‘Assault on women with the intent to outrage her modesty’ which accounts 25%. Enormous states have been reported with the highest number of incidents under ‘Cruelty by husband’, these states include West Bengal with as many as 19,302 cases, Rajasthan with 13,811 cases, and Uttar Pradesh, which is considered as the second most populous state of India with 11,156 cases. The data enunciates that heinous crimes against women have risen sharply. The data depicted that crimes against women have been elevated by 3% and incidents of rape have gone up by 12%.