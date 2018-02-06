A 28-year-old woman has alleged that her husband and in-laws tricked her to sell one of her kidneys as her family had failed to meet the dowry demands. The victim who had an appendix problem had undergone a surgery in a Kolkata hospital where one of her kidney was removed. Though the matter is under investigation, the police has so far arrested the husband and his brother.

In another case exposing how woman in the nation are still being tortured in the name of dowry, a 28-year-old woman has complained that her husband and in-laws tricked her to sell one of the kidneys when her family failed to satisfy dowry needs of her in-laws. Often tortured for not meeting dowry demands, the victim in her complaint said that her in-law including the husband tricked her to get operated for appendix and sold one of her kidneys. According to reports, this shameful act was committed two years ago when the woman had started struggling from frequent stomach ache.

According to Hindustan times, the victim said she began suffering from acute stomach ache around two years ago. Her husband took her to a private nursing home in Kolkata where she was advised to have a appendix operation. She was told that she will be fine after removing her inflamed appendix through surgery. Following this incident, the police which is investigating the matter has so far booked 2 people.

Further revealing her ordeal, the victim said that even after the appendix operation, she continued to suffer from the appendix pain but her husband warned her not to reveal about the appendix operation or the surgery which she had undergone in Kolkata. The victim even asked her husband to show her to some other doctor but the husband ignored. The 28-year-old woman only got to know that one of her kidneys was not there when she went to a nursing home in Malda. In her complaint, the victim shared that it was only after when she went to a nursing in Malda, she learned that one of her kidney’s was sold and understood why her husband wanted her to keep quiet about the Kolkata surgery.

As the investigation is on in the case, according to police officials, the hospital where the surgery was conducted could be raided. Meanwhile the cops have arrested the husband and his brother. The victim has filed a complaint against her husband and parents.