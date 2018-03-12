Hyderabad traffic police has launched a campaign against underage drivers and have arrested as many as 69 parents who allow their minors to drive on roads and violate traffic rules. The campaign lead to the arrest of 69 parents of these minors. It is expected that this move by the Hyderabad police will be carried out throughout 2018.

Hyderabad traffic police launched a campaign against underage driving and have arrested as many as 69 parents who allow their minors to drive without surpassing the proper age of driving. The Hyderabad Police soon after launching the campaign found minors under the age group of 14-16 years violating traffic rules by driving scooter, cars and bikes without a driving license. The violation of traffic laws led to the arrest of the parents of these minors. The parents (fathers) of these minors were taken to the local courts which sent them behind bars for the period of 1-3 days apart from imposing fines for the traffic rule violation of underage driving.

The campaign was launched for the purpose to curb underage driving and road mishaps in the first week of February following the series of road accidents in Hyderabad during the month of January in which five minors were killed, the DCP said. “For previous two years we have been imposing fine through the courts but it didn’t work out against underage driving. We have taken intense action against underage driving following the series of the road accident. “We implored the provision of Motor Vehicles Act where we have appealed the local court quoting different Supreme Court judgments that minors driving should not be allowed it not only risks their life but also endangers the life of others and the honourable court respected our appeal and was convinced of our request,” Ranganath told PTI.

Section 180 of the MV Act has been slapped on the fathers of these teenagers who were booked under this section. They have been charged with allowing their underage children to drive as these minors risk their life and the lives of others he said. These minors were being booked under 181 of the Act for driving without a license. The traffic police has booked three juveniles under this act and they have been sent to juvenile homes.

This campaign has earned a lot of praises of the traffic police of Hyderabad and has received an immense amount of applause from the parents as they state this move will surely help to put the restraint on children asking for cars and bikes. The campaign is expected to last till the end of 2018.

