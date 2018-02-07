In a shocking case, a family of four committed suicide by jumping into a lake. The family which hails from Keesara near Hyderabad included father, mother and two daughters. The suicide case surfaced after four members jumped into the Peddamma Cheruvu and ended their lives. While the investigation in the case is on, another angle which has surfaced in this suicide case is that Ramesh had land disputes with his sisters. Investigating the case, the police has said that Manasa was being harassed by his mother-in-law for giving birth two daughters.

In a tragic incident which has surfaced from Keesara near Hyderabad, a four-member family including the father, mother and two daughters committed suicide. The suicide case surfaced after four members jumped into the Peddamma Cheruvu and ended their lives. Among the dead, there were two daughters — one aged six months and the other one aged 3 years. Following the incident, the police investigating the case has revealed the names of the victims which are Ramesh (32), Manasa (24). Probing the case, the police has said that Manasa was being harassed by his mother-in-law for giving birth two daughters. While the investigation in the case is on, another angle which has surfaced in this suicide case is that Ramesh had land disputes with his sisters.

According to a leading daily, Ramesh along with his sisters was having a family discussion regarding the property disputes as her mother had signed off land/property to his sisters. Ramesh’s mother was also worried about her family legacy as he was their only son who had two daughters. Reports also said that Ramesh’s wife was being harassed by her mother-in-law for giving birth to two daughters. When the family discussion did not end well, Ramesh along with his wife and two daughters went out and but did not return back.

Later the family member began searching for them and found their bike parked near the lake. Suspecting that something was wrong, family members called the police and informed about the incident. When the police came, a search operation was launched after which four of them were found dead. Speaking on the matter, the police said, “Manasa’s brother and other family members looked for them and noticed Ramesh’s bike parked near the lake on Tuesday morning. They suspected that their kin might have jumped into the water body. A search was launched when the family members of Manasa approached the police.” The police has registered a death case under suspicious circumstances.