In a shocking incident, an eight-month pregnant woman’s chopped body was found in two different sacks in Hyderabad’s Kondapur area on Tuesday. According to Cyberabad police, it was in the morning when the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sweepers stumbled upon the sacks releasing foul smell. They opened the sacks and found the amputated body parts.The GHMC immediately informed the police about the incident. After inspecting the situation thoroughly, police concluded that in both bags, decomposed body parts of a woman aged between 25 and 30 were stuffed.

While in one bag was the severed head and hands, another was stuffed with torso, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Division) N Shyam Prasad Rao told news agency PTI. "Some locals alerted the police after finding the blood-stained gunny bags lying by the road near Botanical Garden. After opening the bags, chopped body parts were found," Rao said.

A medical examination was done in which it was found that the woman was eight-month pregnant. After being murdered, her body was cut into pieces and dumped into two gunny bags. The police also said that according to woman’s attire, she seemed to be from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Odisha. A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway, police added. Officials have also urged the gynaecologists in the city to recall if any pregnant woman matching the description given by police had visited their clinics.