A Gujarat government official has claimed that he is Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Vishnu, and can't come to office because he is conducting a "penance" to "change the global conscience". Thanks to his penance, the country is getting good rains, said Rameshchandra Fefar, superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency (SSPA), in reply to a show-cause notice served to him. The notice and his bizarre reply is doing rounds on social media.

A Gujarat official working as an engineer with Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency has claimed he cannot report to work as he is ‘Kalki ’, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to a report Fefar was served a show cause notice, which stated that he had worked only 16 days in eight months. Responding to the notice, the engineer said that he cannot work since he is doing penance, which is bringing the country good rainfall for 19 years.

The notice and his bizarre reply are making rounds on social media. Speaking to media in Rajkot Fefar said, “Even if you don’t believe, I am indeed the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and I will prove it in coming days. I realised that I am Kalki Avatar when I was in my office in March 2010. Since then, I am having divine powers”.

The 50-year-old official also added, “I am doing penance at home by entering into fifth dimension to change the global conscience. I can’t do such penance sitting in office. The SSPA should decide whether it’s more important for the agency to make me sit in the office and do time pass or do some concrete work to save the country from drought. Just because I am Kalki Avatar, India got good rains”.

As per the notice, Fefar attended his Vadodara office for only 16 days during the last eight months. “Such unauthorised absence does not suit a gazetted officer. Work of the agency is getting hampered because of your absence,” the notice read. SSPA takes care of the people affected and rehabilitated to nearby areas during the construction of the dam. Notably, the agency was formed after renowned social activists Medha Patkar along with others launched a campaign ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ to demand the rehabilitation for the displaced in Madhya Pradesh due to the construction of the dam.

