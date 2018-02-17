Tamil Nadu's deputy CM O Panneerselvam, who last year merged his faction of the AIADMK with the chief minister K Palaniswami has stated that he had acted on a suggestion which was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two AIADMK factions came to a merger in August 2016. Addressing a gathering at Theni, he also claimed that the riddles he endured, the harassment he faced was limitless. After the AIADMK supremo, Jayalalithaa's demise in December last, the state has gone through many repercussions, who served as the CM of Tamil Nadu 6 times.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) with the chief minister K Palaniswami, has stated that he had acted on a suggestion which was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The merger of the two AIADMK factions occurred in August 2016. Panneerselvam said he told PM Modi that he did not want any cabinet position and can settle for a party post. But, PM Modi wanted him to join the ministry headed by the current CM of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami. “That is why I am a minister today. I have no desire to be a minister. Amma (Jayalalithaa) made me MLA four times and chief minister twice. That honour itself is enough for me,” he said.

PM Modi told me 'To save party you should merge both AIADMK factions.' I agreed but said that I will not become a minister and will only take party position. PM said 'no no, you should be a minister& continue with politics,' and that is why today I am a minister- O Panneerselvam

Addressing a gathering at Theni, he also claimed that the riddles he endured, the harassment he faced was limitless. If anybody else would have been in his place he/she would have committed suicide and faced all the nemesis because of Amma (Jayalalithaa). After the AIADMK supremo, Jayalalithaa’s demise in December last, the state has gone through many repercussions, who served as the CM of Tamil Nadu 6 times. After her death, Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao administered an oath of office to O Panneerselvam as Chief Minister. Later on, the AIADMK general council unanimously passed a resolution appointing VK Sasikala, considered as a close confidant of Jayalalithaa.

However, deadlock erupted when Mr Panneerselvam told journalists that he was compelled to quit from his post, at the same night Sasikala addressed him as “traitor” and expelled him from the post of party treasurer. The state has witnessed a major turmoil on the political ground, after Supreme Court verdict on corruption charges which was levied on Sasikala along with Jayalalithaa and were convicted in the Rs 66.66 crore disproportionate assets case.