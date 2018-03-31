As a response to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP's suicide comment, TTV Dhinakaran supporter in Chennai said, that he will commit suicide on Cauvery issue but he did not, now I offer him his poison & rope to hang himself with as he failed to do what he said. The Centre failed to constitute the Cauvery Water Board Management on Thursday, March 29.

As the Centre failed to meet the Supreme Court deadline to form Cauvery Water Management Board, the political parties in Tamil Nadu have decided to take aggressive measures against the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party. On Saturday, March 31, as a response to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP’s suicide comment TTV Dhinakaran supporter in Chennai said, “Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK MP) announced in Parliament said that he will commit suicide (on #CauveryIssue) but he did not do it, now I offer him this poison & rope to hang himself with, as he failed to do what he said,” reported news agency ANI.

The Centre failed to constitute the Cauvery Water Board Management on Thursday, March 29. On Wednesday, there was high drama over the Cauvery water dispute in Parliament, and comments made by the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Navaneethakrishnan in Rajya Sabha have gained spotlight. He said, “I told the Chairman that AIADMK MPs will all commit suicide if the Cauvery Management Board is not formed.” How can the Centre not pay attention to the SC, they are doing this because of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. But there are more people in Tamil Nadu who need Cauvery water in Karnataka, he added.

Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK MP) announced in Parliament that he will commit suicide (on #CauveryIssue) but he did not do it, now I offer him this poison & rope to hang himself with, as he failed to do what he said: Pugalendhi, TTV Dhinakaran supporter in #Chennai pic.twitter.com/Xm5tTuXaRl — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018

On Friday, Tamil Nadu parties fumed at Modi government and even ruling AIADMK for not doing enough to further the cause. Meanwhile, the government has reportedly filed a fresh petition in the apex court on Saturday, March 31. AIADMK also said that the party would go on hunger strike on April 2at all the district headquarters. The Cauvery water dispute is a major bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

