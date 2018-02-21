The Patna police arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer serving as a joint commissioner in the income tax department for molesting a Sikkim girl at an institute founded by him. As per reports, the government officer barged into victim's room and tried to molest her.

The senior government official is serving as a joint commissioner in the income tax department was arrested today by the police after an FIR was lodged against him at the Digha police station

In a shocking incident, a minor girl from Sikkim was molested by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer at an institute in Patna on February 17. The senior government official is serving as a joint commissioner in the income tax department was arrested today by the police after an FIR was lodged against him at the Digha police station. Ram Babu Gupta is a founder and mentor of the institute where the incident took place. The institute provides free coaching to the students from the Scheduled Caste, Other Backward Caste and Adivasi groups appearing for medical and engineering examinations.

The students are also provided with the hostel facility. As per reports, the incident took place on February 17 when the accused entered the girl’s room and locked it from inside. He then tried to molest her. The victim somehow escaped from the room and informed her parents about the incident. The victim’s father arrived at Patna from Sikkim and lodged a complaint against the I-T official. The complaint has stated that the girl was molested by the officer inside her hostel room on the night of February 17.

There are also reports that the accused had threatened the victim’s family to not raise the issue with anyone. Gupta also reportedly offered the woman Rs 1,000 and asked her to marry him. But when the complainant raised an alarm, he fled. On the other hand, the income tax officer has denied all such allegations. He said that he was being falsely implicated in the case as he had objected to the victim posting pictures of her on Facebook on Valentine’s Day. He also said the victim’s father is blackmailing him for money.

