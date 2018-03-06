Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday reiterated his desire to take over the reins of J Jayalalithaa. He also said that he is more than willing to step up and provide an MGR-esque rule that believed in the upliftment of the poor in the state. He also signalled a warning to the naysayers of his entry into politics asserting that those who are in politics have not performed their duties properly.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Monday issued a direct challenge to the fractured political system of Tamil Nadu by announcing his intentions to start the public work from where AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) left off. The South Indian megastar further assured the people of Tamil Nadu by saying that he understands politics and is more than willing to step up in order to provide an MGR-esque rule that believed in the upliftment of the poor in the state.

While speaking at the Dr MGR Educational Research Institute in Chennai, where Rajinikanth was present to unveil the statue of MGR, he said, “I am not MGR, but I can give you a rule like MGR’s, a rule for the poor.” The legendary actor shrugged off the comparisons with the former Tamil Nadu CM saying, “It would be foolish for one to assume that he can become like MGR. There will be no one like him for another 1,000 years.”

When asked if Jayalalithaa’s clout in Tamil Nadu’s political sphere delayed his entry into politics, Rajinikanth replied, “I don’t have to remind you of 1996. If I feared her, I couldn’t have opposed her then. Jayalalithaa and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) were great leaders. But the throne has fallen vacant now. I will fill the space. God is on our side.”

Making his case to the public, the Robot actor said that it was in 1996 only when the political bug bit him and ever since then he has been following politics closely. He stressed that he has learned from greats like Kalaignar, Moopanar and Cho, and he knows how politics work.

Signalling a warning to the naysayers of his entry into politics, Rajinikanth asserted that those who are in politics have not performed their duties properly. “I know the path is filled with thorns and snakes. If I am coming to politics at this age, why are you discouraging me? Let us stop this politics of name calling,” added the 67-year-old actor.

