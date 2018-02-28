With an aim to promote communal harmony, Imam-e-Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahli has decided to shift timings of Friday namaz prayers by an hour in Lucknow. The initiative has been taken to avoid the clashes with Holi revelers. He also has appealed all the clerics of different mosques, especially those in the sensitive areas to shift the timings of the Friday prayers by 30 minutes to an hour.

To avoid the clashes with Holi celebrators, a Muslim cleric in Lucknow has come with the idea to shift the timings of Friday namaz prayers by an hour. He has also appealed others to do the same to promote communal harmony. The executive committee member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Imam-e-Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahli has appealed all the clerics of different mosques, especially those in the sensitive areas to shift the timings of the Friday prayers by 30 minutes to an hour. The initiative has been taken to send a message of the communal harmony.

According to Farangi Mahli, there have been incidents of riots happening with the Holi revelers throwing color on those going to offer Namaz. Keeping in mind the sensitivity in the areas having a mixed population, they have decided to take the step. He also revealed that Shia scholar Maulana Kalbe Jawwad has also decided to shift the prayer timings at the Asifi mosque. The prayers there will be held at 1 pm instead of 12:20 pm. He further added that we want to send a positive message to the country abroad. And, people need to remove the impression that an atmosphere of communal tension prevailed in India.

Citing another incident, Firangi Mahal told that last year the Lord Jagganath Yatra was delayed by two hours and its route was changed to avoid the coincidence with the Bakrid. He also pointed out that during Ramazan too, an appeal had been made to three families who were having their wedding scheduled at Ram Lila ground opposite to Idgah to postpone fireworks. They have been also asked for re-schedule the DJ and music programme while the “tarabi” was performed between 7.30 PM to 10.30 PM and they obliged willingly.

