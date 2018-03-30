Madhya Pradesh government has taken the decision to extend the retirement age from 60 to 62 years. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday extended in the retirement age for the state government employees. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this announcement himself today. Madhya Pradesh government has taken this decision to benefit the state government workers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday extended the retirement age for the state government employees. Shivraj government has taken the decision ahead of assembly elections which are scheduled later this year. MP government has taken the decision to extend the retirement age from 60 to 62 years which will benefit the state government employees. The government was planning for a long period to make changes in the retirement age and today Chief Minister himself made the big announcement.

Madhya Pradesh is not the first state to do such, Chhattisgarh government has also already extended the age limit for retirement. Earlier, The Madhya Pradesh government has also extended the retirement age for government doctors in the state to 65 years. The extension was officially done by health MoS, which benefited the around 4,000 doctors. “The decision will help utilise the services of experienced doctors. It will also help in retaining the existing strength of experienced doctors, thereby providing better patient care. This will also help in improving doctor-patient ratio in the country,” he said.

#MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raises the retirement age of state government employees from 60 to 62 years (File pic) pic.twitter.com/eIhewWtGXg — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018

The retirement age of doctors was extended to 65 years who are working under AYUSH ministry, Department of Defence (civilian doctors under Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Service), Department of Defence Production (Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service Medical Officers), dental doctors under Ministry of Health and Railways. Today, CM Shivraj Singh announced the good news for the extension in working age for the state government employees. Now, the retiring age will be 62 years instead of 60 years.

