A 50-year-old father reportedly presented his 35-year-old daughter to two of his friends who raped her continuously for 18 hours. Later, the father also joined the gang rape. After the daughter, who is living with her 14-year-old son, managed to escape and narrated the matter to her mother. Later the two filed an FIR following which one of the three accused was arrested by the police.

Even before the horrors of the Unnao rape case could settle, another horrific incident has been reported from Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh. If reports are to be believed, a father presented his 35-year-old daughter to two of his friends who raped her continuously for 18 hours. Later, the father had also joined the gang rape of his daughter. The incident took place on April 15 at Sitapur district which is almost 70 kms from the state capital, Lucknow. On last Sunday, the accused father had taken the daughter to a fair in Kamlapur area. After the fair, accused father called in one of his friend, Maan Singh, to the spot. Later, the father and his friend convinced her to go and meet another friend.

As per reports, the three then left the fair and went to the house of another accused, Meraj. After spending some time at the house, the father handed over her daughter to his friends who then forcibly took her to another room and raped her continuously. As per TOI, the father also joined in the gang rape. The girl was kept at Meraj’s house for next 18 hours after which she managed to escape the house. After reaching her home, the girl narrated the matter to her mother. The daughter also filed an FIR on the same day.

Commenting the matter, the investigating police officer said that Meraj was arrested the next day on April 17. The police also said that they have formed special teams to nab the father and his friend Maan Singh. Kamlapur SHO Sanjeet Sonkar said that Meraj is in his early 40’s and works as a fake doctor in Kamlapur. He had earlier claimed to be a medical practitioner but had failed to produce the degree, the officer added. Further disclosing the matter, Sitapur SP Sureshrao A Kulkarni told TOI that the girl was married dome 16 years ago but had returned back to her maternal home just two years after her marriage following a feud with her husband.

The officer also added that in November 2017, the father was banished from the village over the allegations of having a physical relationship with her daughter, following which he was banished from the village. The panchayat had also called in the police and had got him arrested. As per reports, he got a bail in February after which his daughter started living separately with her 14-year-old son.

