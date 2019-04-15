India News hosts mega political conclave Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann in Hisar: The conclave was attended by politicians across the political spectrum. Haryana Manch is an initiative of India News Haryana to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the state. In the series, the conclave will be hosted across all the constituencies of Haryana. The conclave was attended by several political leaders from Hisar.

India News hosts mega political conclave Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann in Hisar: India News Haryana on Monday hosted another session of Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann, a mega political conclave in Hisar at the Best Western Imperio. The conclave was attended by several political leaders from Hisar. The event of Haryana Manch was marked by multiple panel discussions and one-on-ones that sought and addressed several key issues including, agriculture, law and order, development and infrastructure, health and education, youth welfare and employment in Haryana.

During the inaugural session, Ranbir Gangwa, BJP Leader, Ajit Litani, INLD Leader, Ram Niwas Ghodela, Congress Leader and Umed Singh Lohan, JJP Leader, attended the event. While addressing the key developmental issues of the state, Ranbir Gangwa said, “Congress has several groups within the party.” He added that the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While discussing on the issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (SYLC) water crisis between Haryana and Punjab, Umed Singh Lohan said, “Farmers have full right to use Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal water.”

The next session on the education and employment issues in the state was attended by Prem Lata, BJP Leader; Shri Satender Singh, Congress leader; Jassi Petwad, INLD Leader and Mandeep Bishnoi, JJP Leader. During the session, Prem Lata said, “Politics is a way to serve the people and BJP is serving the people of our country.” She further added that “in just four and a half years since our government took charge, we did a lot of development work which the previous government could not do”. During the session, Jassi Petwad put allegations on the BJP government and said, “BJP government has not fulfilled any promises.” While speaking on the state education system, Satender Singh said, “During Congress party rule, we implemented Right To Education policy.” While Prem Lata added that, “Our government has also started 22 new women colleges in the state”. Mandeep Bishnoi shared his views on the education policy and said, “We want a similar education policy which AAP government has implemented in Delhi.”

In the next session on farmers and agricultural issues, were attended by Mandeep Malik, BJP Leader; Rajender Litani, JJP leader; Kishan Satrod, Congress leader and Satbir Sisay, INLD Leader. Speaking during the session, Mandeep Malik said, “Our party compensated farmers with Rs 1000 crore help and we also provided them with compost & Urea for plantation. Our aim is to double the income of farmers by 2022.” While, Rajender Litani, JJP leader retaliated and said, “Farmers are the worst sufferers under BJP regime.”

In the last session on development issues in the state, were attended by Mandeep Bishnoi, JJP Leader; Neha Dhawan, BJP leader; Kishan Satrod, Congress leader and Raj Singh More, INLD Leader. While speaking on the session, Mandeep Bishnoi said, “If we came in the power, we will try and provide all basic necessities to poor.” While Neha Dhawan said, “Drinking water facilities have been improved in the past five years, in addition, the crime graph has decreased as more police force has been deployed for women security and people feel much secured in Haryana.”Kishan Satrod shared his views on employment problem and said, “We want employment to increase in the state.” While Raj Singh More promised that “If our government came into the power, we will payoff farmer loans”.

