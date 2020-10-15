Scores of people have been evacuated and food packets have been distributed. Army Medical teams accompanying the columns are providing essential first aid and medical relief to the stranded people amid flood.

The Indian Army has joined the Telangana in carrying out rescue operations and flood relief and many stranded people have been shifted to safe places in Hyderabad.Heavy rains have lashed several parts of the city and the state and normal life has been affected.

“The heavy and incessant rains for the last two days due to depression in Bay of Bengal has resulted in flooding of many residential areas of Hyderabad. Raising to the occasion the Army launched flood relief and rescue columns on 14 October 2020 in Bandlaguda area on requisition by the State Government,” a press statement from the Defence Wing of the Government of India read.

“Many stranded people have been evacuated and showing humanitarian values large number of food packets have been distributed. Army Medical teams accompanying the columns are providing essential first aid and medical relief to the stranded people,” it said.

The Telangana government had earlier declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services owing to the devastation brought about by the rain. People have been asked to stay indoors with the MeT department warning of heavy rains likely for one more day.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Ra (KCR) on Thursday will hold an emergency high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to review the flood situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.

The meeting will be conducted at Pragathi Bhavan at 3 pm. The discussion will also be on the measures which have taken so far to ensure relief to the people and other measures will be initiated in this direction, as per the Telangana Chief Minister’s office

Rao has urged all the officials concerned to come prepared for the meeting, as the State government has to submit a report to the Centre on the loss caused due to heavy rains and flash floods in the state, it added.

