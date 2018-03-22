In a shocking turn of events, an Indian Army Jawan was shot dead after he protested over the sexual harassment faced by his colleague’s wife. The incident took place in Bareilly city of Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened in broad daylight in full public view. After committing the crime, the crime the accused went back and surrendered himself to the police.

In a shocking incident being reported from Uttar Pradesh, an Indian Army jawan was shot dead in a public market after he protested over the sexual harassment of a fellow jawan’s wife. The incident took place at Bareilly in the Cantonment area when the wife of an Army jawan was buying groceries. The deceased was later identified as Lance Naik Anil Kumar, who was shot dead at around 1 PM in full public view for opposing the sexual harassment faced by his friend’s wife. As per reports, the accused fired two shots at Anil in BI bazaar market.

Following the primary investigations, it was found that both, the deceased and the accused, were living in the same locality of Kori Mohalla in Sadar Bazaar of the Cantonment’s civil area. According to a report by TOI, the deceased was later rushed to the military hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Talking to the daily, the investigating police officer said that the accused’s brother had passed some lewd remarks on the wife of an Army jawan who was the friend of the victim. The incident took place when the husband of the lady who faced sexual harassment was posted in another state.

The police reports suggest that the husband of the lady was recently transferred to Arunachal Pradesh while his wife along with kids stayed in the area at rental place. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the wife had narrated the incident to his husband after which he called up Anil and told him about the harassment faced by his wife as the brother of the accused — who had passed lewd comments — lived nearby Anil’s house. Later, Anil went to Dhruv’s brother’s house in order to confront him. After this, Rajesh called his brother Dhruv and told him about the warning given by Anil.

ALSO READ: Aadhaar data safe behind 13 feet high, 5 feet thick walls: Centre to Supreme Court

While Anil was on his way back home, Dhruv spotted him and fired two shots after a brawl. Talking to TOI, Superintendent of police RS Sajwan said, “After the murder, Dhruv arrived at Kotwali police station to surrender. We have recovered a country-made pistol from him.” The police have booked Dhruv under 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Police complaint was filed by Anil’s friend and the husband of the wife who faced sexual harassment. The deceased was survived by his wife and two young kids.

ALSO READ: Can summon Mark Zuckerberg to India if required: Ravi Shankar Prasad’s stern message to Facebook CEO

ALSO READ: Statue vandalism: CRPF jawan taken into custody for destroying Periyar statue, claims Tamil Nadu CM

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App