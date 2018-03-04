A senior Indian Forest Service officer, S Manikandan, who was the director of Nagarahole National Park, was killed by a wild elephant. The incident took during the afternoon on Saturday in the DB Kuppe range of Nagarahole National Park. The senior forest officer went to the forest to assess the damage caused by the fire near beat close to the Kabini backwaters. Karnataka Chief Minister expressed his condolence on Twitter on the demise officer’s death.

In a horrific incident, a 45-year-old senior Indian Forest Service (IFos) officer, S Manikandan was killed by a wild tusker in the forests on Saturday. The incident took place during the afternoon on Saturday in the DB Kuppe range of Nagarahole National Park. Manikandanw was the acting Conservator of Forests and also director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, the place where he died under tragic circumstances. According to the officials of Forest Department, Manikandan along with the staff of 10 to 15 went to assess the damage caused to the forests caused by the fire near Kakanakote beat close to the Kabini backwaters.

While investigating the fire damage and taking reading Global Positioning System (GPS) machine, a tusker apparently standing behind the vegetation attacked the party and killed the officer. Immediately after the incident, the officer was rushed to a hospital in HD Kote for treatment, but he was declared dead by the doctors. Talking about the incident, Elephant expert Anil Desai said, the animal could have been in musth or panicked due to the noise. The remains of Manikandan were shifted to Mysuru where a guard of honour was presented to him by the Forest Department staff and the district administration. The body was then shifted to KR hospital for autopsy.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh bypolls: BSP’s Gorakhpur in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar declares support to Samajwadi Party candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad

Expressing his condolence on micro-blogging website Twitter, Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said, “I express deep condolence over the tragic killing of IFS Officer S Manikandan on Saturday in the Nagarahole National Park while on duty. The state has lost an efficient senior bureaucrat on this World Wildlife Day. May God give the strength to his family to bear this loss.” Manikandan was a 2001 batch IFos officer and a native of Tamil Nadu. The officer is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

ALSO READ: People are fed up with BJP and Congress: Asaduddin Owaisi backs Telangana CM

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi’s frivolous statements won’t help create wedge between me and Congress: Amarinder Singh

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App