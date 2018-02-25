Andhra Pradesh may get India's first Hyperloop transportation facility between Amravati and Vijayawada. But, the roll out of upcoming tube project totally depends upon the feasibility report which Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) is going to submit within 2 weeks to Andhra Pradesh government. According to HTT, the Hyperloop project is much cheaper than metro projects. The upcoming project could decrease the travelling time for passengers between Andhra Pradesh's two main cities.

If the feasibility test between Amravati and Vijayawada become successful, Andhra Pradesh may get India’s first Hyperloop transportation facility. If everything goes well for 40 km route connecting two cities of Andhra Pradesh, the plan may be extended to develop Hyperloop transportation facility all across the state. The study was conducted by the Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board in October last year.

Talking about the feasibility study, chairman and co-founder of the Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) Bibop Gresta said, “if everything goes well the upcoming project could be profitable and efficient for the state. He added that the Hyperloop project is much cheaper than metro projects.” HTT chairman also appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government and its Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for considering the project for the people of the state. When asked about the affordability for people, he said the ticket would be of low cost for passengers.

Gresta added that we are not optimistic but realistic about the project. The project could make a profit from 4 to 5 years from now. The company is also planning to roll out same projects like this in other states as well. HHT is expected to submit its report within 2 weeks to the Andhra Pradesh government. After the analysis of the report, the state government will think about proceeding the project. Hyperloop is a proposed transportation project in which a capsule carries passengers with the speed up to 1200 km per hour.

But, the feasibility of the route and technology adopted in the project decides the speed. This is not the first time that building Hyperloop technology in India is underway, before this, Maharashtra government announced that they had inked a pact with American Virgin group to develop Hyperloop transportation between its capital Mumbai and Pune. The upcoming project could decrease the travelling time between two cities to just 25 minutes by the year 2024.

