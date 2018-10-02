A 1.5-year-old boy, who fell into a 200-feet deep borewell on October 1 (Monday) in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, passed away on Tuesday after a 12-hour-long rescue operation carried out by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and state fire department failed to save his life.

The infant was stuck at a depth of 60-feet inside the 200-feet-deep borewell. He could not survive even though personnel of the NDRF and state fire department supplied oxygen to keep the infant alive. Later, his body was recovered with a broken limb that probably has led to his death.

The incident took place in the state’s Ilol village when the child slipped into the borewell. As per reports, he was playing near the open borewell. The boy was the son of a farm labourer.

#UPDATE The 1.5 year old boy who had fell into a 200 feet deep borewell in Gujarat's Sabarkantha yesterday, has passed away https://t.co/8b3idZeOU6 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

This is not the first time that a civic negligence case has been reported. Several incidents have come to the limelight putting a question mark over the safety of children near open borewells.

Prior to this, in the year 2017, a six-year-old girl also couldn’t survive after falling into a deep borewell in a village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

A similar incident was reported from Gujarat in 2009 when an 11-year-old boy named Kirtan Pranami died, after falling into a 100-feet deep borewell in the state’s Palanpur district.

Earlier in August, a baby girl named Sana reportedly fell into a 165-feet deep bore well at her grandparent’s house in Bihar’s Munger. It took over 31 hours for the NDRF team to rescue her safely.

