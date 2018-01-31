Speaking at the after inaugurating the 42nd edition of International Kolkata Book Fair, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested all the publishers to make sure that the history and scientific aspirations are not tampered with, in any of the books. The Chief Minister stated as the citizen of the country she requests publishers to keep an eye on the books that are being published.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday requested the publishers to ensure that the history and scientific endeavours of the country are not tampered with in any of the books. She was speaking after inaugurating the 42nd edition of International Kolkata Book Fair. French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler, legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and several writers, publishers, intellectuals and foreign delegates were present at the inaugural ceremony of world’s third largest annual conglomeration of books.

The fair would continue till February 11.”I think the publishers are the scrutineers of books. As a citizen of the country I would request the publishers to keep an eye on the books that are being published so that no one can tamper our history or scientific endeavours,” Banerjee said during her speech.Terming books as the window of one’s mind, she said the book fair is one of the most-awaited events in the city’s calendar.

“Just like Durga Puja we eagerly wait for these few days in the city. Lakhs of people come to the fair every year. It seems a silent revolution takes place through the book fair,” she said.The French envoy expressed his gratitude to the organsiers for selecting France as the focal theme of the book fair and said his country and India would continue their historic tradition of partnership in future.”The partnership between the two countries is derived from a long historic tradition and it is particularly true here in Kolkata, that is also known as the France of India for its inheritance of literature. This makes us proud,” Ziegler said. The book fair this year has been shifted from its previous venue at ‘Milan Mela’ grounds to the ‘Central Park Mela Complex’ in Salt Lake satellite township, where it would host a total of 580 book stalls including the biggest ever individual pavilion dedicated to France.