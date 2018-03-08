A 30-year old woman faced brutal abuse from her husband in Hyderabad. The victim, Reshma Sultana on Wednesday was thrashed by her husband, Omer Pasha reportedly for switching off his WiFi connection in the midnight to make him go to bed. There has been a significant rise in domestic violence cases for some reason that no one can understand. Violence against women, on the other hand, is very common.

The couple who have been hitched for a long time are guardians to three little girls. They live in Maktha near Raj Bhavan in Somajiguda. Reshma’s mom spoke with the police who educated that the couple frequently has conjugal disputes. A case is yet to be enlisted and the issue has been alluded to the Women police headquarters for advising. The family is still waiting for her to get stabilised as she sustained some major injuries. The doctors are yet to confirm her state and whether she is out of danger or not.

Recently an old woman was brutally thrashed by a man in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. The horrific act was captured on the CCTV camera but the identities of the woman and the man have not been ascertained as of yet. The incident reportedly happened on February 7 and in the video, the man can be seen pushing the woman so hard that she falls to the ground. Then the man kicks and punches her as he grabs her by the arm. The motive was unknown, many suspected that it was an attempted robbery but the entire clip is yet to surface.

