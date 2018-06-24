On International Yoga Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stole the show after he was seen sporting a saffron T-shirt crested with the Liverpool Football Club logo. Yogi’s t-shirt became the point of discussion among tweeple. Scores of Yogi staunch supporters and football enthusiasts couldn’t help but talk about the same on social media platforms. Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath wore the t-shirt during the time when FIFA World Cup fever was in the air. Twitterati quickly concluded that the chief minister is one of the Reds-as Liverpool Football Club Fans are well known all over the world.
CM Yogi Adityanath’s move to come out as a Liverpool supporter took Twitter by storm.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June21,2018 led scores of yoga enthusiasts as they practised various ‘asanas’ on the 4th edition of the International Yoga Day in Lucknow.
We have compiled some of the Tweets for you:
@LFC's new Ambassador.@myogiadityanath @Liverpoolpune #YogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/BJQzDG7BI6
— Aditya Sagvekar (@red_indianAS) June 21, 2018
An active Twitter user Uzair Hasan Rizvi was of the view that the only reason why Mohamed Salah has reached the heights is that of the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s support.
Look who is a Liverpool FC fan here, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Ever wondered why Salah performed in such a way, this is the force behind him. #InternationalYogaDay2018 #WorldYogaDay2018 #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/GFfd6yKE3r
— Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) June 21, 2018
Another Twitter user identified as Karan Pradhan found a new meaning for the Liverpool’s famous acronym YNWA
Yogi'll Never Walk Alone.@suyashpbarve @vyavaharkar @JediKnut https://t.co/XEUrpVIT26
— karan pradhan (@karanpradhan84) June 21, 2018
Look at his shirt. Liverpool's FC's latest signing if he finds the time away from his job. Congratulations @aniketmishra299 @Aakriti1 @anubhavroda @ankusharora pic.twitter.com/oVFJUU1Hvd
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 21, 2018
Hahaha. This made my day. Not only did @myogiadityanath ditch his usual outfit for #InternationalYogaDay2018, he chose to wear a Liverpool t-shirt! https://t.co/4e9AtDtvVR
— Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) June 21, 2018
RT NewsMo1: It’s true! We found Yogi Adityanath in a Liverpool t shirt https://t.co/OEedFjV1Zr
— BelieveInYourself😎 (@sethu1215) June 22, 2018
