Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath who is well known for wearing only saffron colour gave a surprise to many of his followers. On the 4th edition of International Yoga day, the chief minister wore a t-shirt having the logo of Liver Pool Club.Well, it was enough for social media to take notice. However, his choice of the T-shirt, a saffron Liverpool FC jersey, has made people on Twitter, Facebook go crazy.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s move to come out as a Liverpool supporter took Twitter by storm.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June21,2018 led scores of yoga enthusiasts as they practised various ‘asanas’ on the 4th edition of the International Yoga Day in Lucknow.

We have compiled some of the Tweets for you:

An active Twitter user Uzair Hasan Rizvi was of the view that the only reason why Mohamed Salah has reached the heights is that of the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s support.

Look who is a Liverpool FC fan here, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Ever wondered why Salah performed in such a way, this is the force behind him. #InternationalYogaDay2018 #WorldYogaDay2018 #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/GFfd6yKE3r — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) June 21, 2018

Another Twitter user identified as Karan Pradhan found a new meaning for the Liverpool’s famous acronym YNWA

Hahaha. This made my day. Not only did @myogiadityanath ditch his usual outfit for #InternationalYogaDay2018, he chose to wear a Liverpool t-shirt! https://t.co/4e9AtDtvVR — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) June 21, 2018

RT NewsMo1: It’s true! We found Yogi Adityanath in a Liverpool t shirt https://t.co/OEedFjV1Zr — BelieveInYourself😎 (@sethu1215) June 22, 2018

