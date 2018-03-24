A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ernakulam has awarded Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid, a 29-year-old lady from Bihar to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment. The lady was accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy in the state for the recruitment of Kerala youths in the international terrorist organisation ISIS. NIA in its charge sheet had alleged that it had found ISIS related documents and digital material promoting the violent jihad along with certain communication with Rashid, other accused in the same matter.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi has awarded a 29-year-old woman Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment. Zahid, a native of Bihar was one of the conspirators for recruiting youths from Kerala to the international terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The woman was accused of promoting ISIS ideology in the southern state of India. Zahid made a plan to fulfil the terrorist organisation objectives with a resident of Kasaragod Abdulla Abdul Rashid, first accused in the same case. The special NIA in Ernakulum court also directed the Zahid to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

Announcing the order, the court said, “a lenient view has been taken keeping in mind the fact that Zahid is a 30-year-old lady. The court further added that steps should be taken to protect the witness, one of the witness had accused that Zahid was threatened. Before coming to the final decision, the court had examined 52 prosecution witness, one defense witness and about 50 material objects. This was the first ISIS case registered in the Kochi. The charge sheet filed by the NIA after its investigation stated that it had found the mobile phone, SIM cards and memory cards seized from Zahid containing pro-ISIS material such as videos promoting violent jihad, ISIS digital material along with certain communication with Rashid, other accused in the case and his wife.

The NIA charge sheet also alleged that Rashid had raised funds for ISIS. The funds were also transferred to Zahid for helping her to travel to the ISIS-controlled territory. Both Zahid and Rashid were arrested in 2016 after 15 people resident of Kasargod migrated to Afghanistan to join the ISIS.

2 years ago, around 21 people were reported missing from the state in connection with joining ISIS. More than 2 weeks ago, in the alleged Love Jihad case, Kerala medical student Hadiya returned to her hometown with husband. However, the Supreme Court ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to continue the investigation in the matter without interfering in the marriage of the couple.

