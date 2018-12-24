Jammu and Kashmir: An ITBP jawan was killed and 24 others were injured as the bus they were traveling in fall into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The authorities are conducting rescue operations at the site and injured have been rushed to Jammu via chopper.

Jammu and Kashmir: An ITBP jawan was killed and 24 others were injured as the bus they were traveling in fall into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. The authorities are conducting rescue operations at the site and injured have been rushed to Jammu via chopper. The incident took place on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Khooni Nala this morning. There were reportedly 35 ITBP jawans traveling in the bus. The body of jawan has been recovered, said DC Ramban district. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Visuals from Ramban district hospital where ITBP personnel are undergoing medical treatment. They were injured in a bus accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Khooni Nala in Ramban district. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Jzl4qBwhK2 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2018

