The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said it cannot pay compensation to Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was used as a “human shield” by the Army last year. The government said there were no allegations of human rights violation against the state or any of its functionary and the armed forces did not come under the jurisdiction of the state Human Rights Commission (SHRC). Earlier in June 2017, the state Human Rights Commission had asked the government to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Dar who was tied to the bonnet of the jeep and paraded around many villages by the Army in Budgam district in April last year.

“The recommendations of the SHRC were considered by the Empowered Committee and it observed that the grounds on which the compensation has been recommended by the commission cannot be accepted,” Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said. The J&K CM, who holds the charge of Home Department, was replying to a question by National Conference (NC) legislator Ali Mohammad Sagar in the Assembly on Friday. In her reply, she said that the human rights violation was done by the Army and not the state government. She said her duty was to order a probe into the case and register an FIR against the Army.

Farooq Ahmad Dar, who is a shawl-maker had filed a complaint with SHRC against Major Leetul Gogoi, who had used him as a shield during a stone pelting incident in Budgam. The incident occurred on the day of Parliamentary polls in April. A video shot by the locals went viral on social media showing him tied to a jeep with a note on his chest that read, “This will be the fate of stone-pelters.” The Army faced a backlash from people for dragging the person for almost 28 km.

Opposition leader Omar Abdullah criticised the government for denying compensation to Dar and said a voter who was out to cast his vote was used as a shield while the officer was awarded. “Farooq Ahmad of Beerwah was a voter but was tied to Amry jeep because he was seen in the area where youth were pelting forces with stones. Army major was felicitated but your voter was denied compensation,” Abdullah told Mehbooba Mufti in the House.

With agency inputs