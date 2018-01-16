3 spectators died and 50 got injured during Jallikattu (bull taming sport) in different parts of Tamil Nadu. Bull attacked the crowd during the game and injured 2 in Sivaganga district. Similarly, a bull attacked spectators in Trichy district, where 50 people got injured, after the incident all injured were admitted to the hospital, and getting treatment accordingly. The bull taming event was flagged jointly by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at Alanganallur in Madurai district.

Three spectators of Jallikattu or bull taming sport were killed and several injured at different places in Tamil Nadu when bulls attacked them in Sivaganga district. Two persons were killed when a bull attacked them on being released. Around 50 persons were injured in the attack. Similarly, in a Jallikattu in Trichy district, around 350 km from here, one spectator was killed and several were injured in a bull’s attack. Meanwhile, at Alanganallur in Madurai district, Jallikattu was jointly flagged off by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Around 1,000 bulls and over 1,200 bull tamers participated in the event. Jallikattu is Tamil Nadu’s traditional sport which is part of Pongal festivities. The rules of the sport say that a bull tamer will be awarded a prize if he hangs on to the hump of the animal for a certain period of time. The winning bull tamers and the owners of untamed bulls would be awarded prizes like cash, consumer durables, two-wheelers and others.

This year, two cars have been added to the prize list for the Allanganallur event. After mass protests last year against banning the sport, Jallikattu was held following the passing of an ordinance amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The first Jallikattu event of this year was held in Madurai on January 14.