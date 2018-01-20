This is the third consecutive day when the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs). On Friday, 11 people were injured in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). A police official said that Pakistani rangers continued to fire shells along the international border.

Two civilians and a Border Security Force (BSF) were killed after Pakistan Army on Saturday once again resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing on Indian security and civilian facilities in two sectors on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan Rangers started indiscriminate heavy shelling and firing on the international border in RS Pura and Akhnoor sectors. Around 100 outposts of the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated effectively to Pakistan firing on the international border.

"Heavy firing exchanges are presently going on between the two sides. So far, there is no report of any casualty or damage on our side," police said. On Friday, 11 people were injured in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

A police official said that Pakistani rangers continued to fire shells along the international border in Arnia, Ramgarh, Samba and Hiranagar sectors till 5 am. People living along the LoC have been migrated to safer places. Over 1,000 people are housed in camps in RS Pura, Sambha and Kathua area. In the wake of tensions along the border, the educational institutes, falling within five kilemetres distance from the border, have been closed for the next three days. Since Wednesday, six people including two BSF jawans, have been killed and over three dozen people have been injured the ceasefire violation along the international border.

Residents of border areas in RS Pura sector flee as Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/mtSHDjc7VU — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018

