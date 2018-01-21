Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in areas close to the international border that have been affected by Pakistan’s violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Panic has gripped the residents of border villages along the international border. Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India wants to maintain good relations with its neighbour (Pakistan) but they don't stop doing mischief.

Two soldiers injured in Pakistani firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, taking the toll of people killed in border clashes in Jammu region to 11. Sepoy CK Roy, injured in Mankote area in Poonch district on Saturday, succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Sunday. Signalman Chandan Kumar Rai, also injured in Mankote, died on Sunday too, Defence Ministry sources said. With this, the death toll in Pakistani ceasefire violation since January 19 has risen to 11. On January 19, two civilians and two security personnel were killed. On January 20, four civilians and a soldier were killed.

India on Friday strongly condemned the continued violation by Pakistan of the ceasefire along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. “Our sincere condolences to the families of those affected by this incident,” he said. “You are aware Pakistan violates the ceasefire as a cover to infiltrate terrorists across the border into India. We, of course, retaliate in such cases and we also take up the matter at the appropriate level with the Pakistani side,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Rajnath said India has given a strong message to the world that it can kill its enemies not only on this side but on that side of the border as well.