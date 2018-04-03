Farooq Parrey, the owner of the house, suffered horror like no other on late Monday night when four terrorists barged into his house and attacked his family members. The attackers wrecked the house firing indiscriminately inside the building and brutally thrashed Parrey’s wife, daughter and brother with knives. After beating the family members to the pulp, the terrorists abducted Parrey’s son-in-law.

At least four militants stormed into a residential house in Hajin town in north Kashmir on Monday night and created an ugly ruckus in the premises before kidnapping a resident. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the militants beat the family members black and blue residing in the house and kidnapped one of them before fleeing from the spot. An FIR has been lodged and the police are probing the matter.

#SpotVisuals Srinagar: Four terrorists barged into the house of one Farooq Parrey in Hajin last night, fired indiscriminately and caused serious injuries to his wife, daughter and brother. Terrorists abducted the house owner's son-in-law. FIR registered, investigation underway pic.twitter.com/6qoGZ08RwL — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018

A J&K police spokesman said, “The militants used the knives that they were carrying and caused grievous injuries to wife, daughter and brother of Farooq; namely Rafeeqa, Neelofar and Hilal Ah Parrey. The militants also abducted Muntazir Ah Parrey (the son in law of House owner) from there and efforts are on by the police to trace out the abducted person.”

“The injured in the incident have been shifted to Srinagar. Rafeeqa has one firearm injury besides other serious injuries caused by a sharp weapon. Others have injuries due to an assault using a sharp weapon,” he added. The spokesman further added that a complaint has been registered against the militants, who are thought to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, and a full-scale investigation has been launched.

“It is pertinent to mention here that one son of Farooq namely Muzzafar Ah Parrey @Muzz Nata was killed ruthlessly by terrorists last summer, who was first decapitated and then thrown him into the river,” stressed the spokesman.

