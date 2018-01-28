Authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions here to prevent separatist-called protests against the death of two civilians in army firing on Saturday. Police have also registered an FIR into the incident. Separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for a Kashmir Valley-wide protest on Sunday over the killing of youths.

Police said partial restrictions have also been imposed in some areas in Srinagar. Rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have also been suspended as a precautionary measure

Authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions here to prevent separatist-called protests against the death of two civilians in army firing on Saturday. 2 youths were killed and 8 other protestors injured in an army firing when a mob attacked an army convoy in Ganowpora village of Shopian district on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who assured the Chief Minister that she will seek a detailed report about the incident.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the youths’ killings. Police have also registered an FIR into the incident. Separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for a Kashmir Valley-wide protest on Sunday over the killing of youths. District Magistrate Srinagar has imposed restrictions on areas under Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta and M.R. Gunj police stations of old city Srinagar. Police said partial restrictions have also been imposed in some areas in Srinagar. Rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have also been suspended as a precautionary measure.

The crowd hurled stones on a security force convoy passing through Ganovpora village in Shopian district following which the Army men fired a few rounds to chase it away, police officials said, adding several people were injured in the firing. The situation in Ganovpora and adjoining areas is tense following the killing of the youths. Separatists joint leadership has given a strike call on Sunday against the killings in Kashmir. The Shopian encounter came at a time when the number of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani side along the LoC has already reached 134 according to the Ministry of Defence data.