An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area on Monday morning. According to reports, one CRPF jawan, who was seriously injured in the gunbattle, has succumbed to his injuries. The incident happened when a soldier noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. When he challenged them, they opened fire t them.

An encounter between security forces and militants is underway after a terror attack at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area was foiled by the army earlier in the day. According to sources, 23 Battalion of the CRPF is engaged in firing operation. Sources said that the militants have taken shelter in a nearby building that has been cordoned off by the CRPF.

One jawan, who was seriously injured in the encounter, has succumbed to his injuries. Officials said the soldier noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. When he challenged them, they opened fire t them. “The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire as well,” a spokesman of the CRPF said.

2 militants tried to barge into CRPF headquarters in the morning. They couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. 5 families have been evacuated. Operation is on: IG CRPF Ravideep Sahai on encounter at CRPF camp in #Srinagar's Karan Nagar pic.twitter.com/loFzUFObXx — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers. Commenting on the matter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav said there is a desperation and panic among the terrorists and they are trying to indulge in at least some kind of terror activities so that their morale can be restored. “We are very sorry that some soldiers had to sacrifice their lives,” Madhav said.

According to reports, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will brief over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at 4 pm in Delhi’s North Block.