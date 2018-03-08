The normal life was disrupted when complete shutdown in the districts of Kashmir was witnessed by the civilians. The killing of four civilians by the army earlier this week and shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to outside jail were considered the reason of Shopian chalo and complete shutdown of Kashmir. Kashmir’s Joint Resistance Leadership including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Geelani, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq gave the call for the Shopian Chalo.

While the Kashmir witnessed a complete shutdown against the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners including the chairman Muslim Deeni Mahaz Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktoo and Muhammad Shafi Shearati, both serving the life sentence, to outside jails and the killing of civilians, the authorities on Wednesday were observed opposing the ‘Shopian Chalo’ march by imposing restrictions in the Downtown specifically in the Shopian district. Kashmir’s Joint Resistance Leadership involving Muhammad Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Geelani, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq gave the call for the Shopian Chalo and the complete shutdown of Kashmir for offering condolence to the families of the civilians killed by the army at Pahnoo Shopian earlier this week.

On Monday, JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested and lodged at Central Jail Srinagar on a 6-day judicial remand. Disobeying the house detention, Geelani and Mirwaiz tried to proceed towards Shopian but were disallowed by the Kashmir police. All shops at the Lal Chowk remained closed while very few transports were seen operating on the roads. As per reports, the complete strike was witnessed in northern, southern and central districts of Kashmir.

A witness was noted saying, the curbs were imposed in Khanyar, Rainawari, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta and Maharaj Gunj. The barricades and mobile vehicle check posts were set up at various points on the Srinagar-Jammu highway to keep a tight surveillance on the possibility of any march towards Shopian, said another witness. Majority areas of Downtown were prevented with any possibility of March, however, the troupe of forces were mild in the areas of Nowhatta.

