The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that it was a case of misinterpretation of an intelligence input by central security agencies that a Pune-based woman, who was detained by Maharashtra ATS on various occasions, was planning an attack on Republic Day in the Valley. The police also said that the girl was a school dropout who had been radicalised on social networking sites about the alleged suffering of the Kashmiri people at the hands of security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested an 18-year-old girl from Bijbehara town in south Kashmir after receiving intelligence inputs that she may attempt a suicide bomb attack near or inside the Republic Parade venue in the valley. The girl, identified as Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, was on the radar of security agencies for the past few years and had undergone a de-radicalisation programme also. She was suspected of joining banned Islamic State terror outfit. The girl had come from Pune and was living as a paying guest in Bijbehara.

On January 23, an alert was sent out from the zonal headquarters of J&K Police in Srinagar and they arrested the girl. However, after extensive questioning, it was revealed that the girl was not planning an attack and was a school dropout who had been radicalised on social networking sites about the alleged suffering of the Kashmiri people at the hands of security forces. The J&K Police said they have informed the girl’s parents and she will be handed over to them as there is no case pending against her in Kashmir or Maharashtra.

Police also said that it was a case of misinterpretation of an intelligence input by central security agencies that a Pune-based woman, who was detained by Maharashtra ATS on various occasions, was planning an attack on Republic Day in the Valley. Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan issued an alert to all districts saying that a suicide bomber was planning an attack on the Republic Parade. “All are directed to please ensure that frisking of ladies at the (venues) is done meticulously and with utmost caution so as to thwart the designs of ANEs (anti-national elements),” the note, circulated on 23 January, read.

However, Sadia’s family refuted all the allegations levelled against their daughter and said they will not believe the claims of security agencies.