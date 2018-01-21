As the impasse continues between India and Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said her state should become a bridge of friendship and not a battleground between the two countries. She appreciated the police for its bravery which has endured excessive professional challenges while making ultimate sacrifice for the country.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said her state should become a bridge of friendship and not a battlefield between India and Pakistan and appealed to the leadership of the two countries to do so. At present, the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing a bloodbath, she said in her speech to police recruits at the passing out parade at the Sheeri Police Training School in Baramulla district.

“As the country moves on the path of development, the opposite is happening in our state,” she rued. The Chief Minister Mehbooba lauded the police for bravely facing the toughest of professional challenges while making the ultimate sacrifice for the country. “Handling law and order, you have to face your own brothers to restore peace and at the same time act with patience and restraint,” she told the policemen. With this, the death toll in Pakistani ceasefire violation since January 19 has risen to 11. On January 19, two civilians and two security personnel were killed. On January 20, four civilians and a soldier were killed. The ongoing impasse has lead to the death of civilians and well as security personnel.

In the backdrop, Pakistani officials claimed that the “non-state actors” crossed the de-facto border between India and Pakistan in the divided region of Kashmir in order to kill Pakistani soldiers. As per the reports published in The quint, the Indian Army killed 138 Pakistan Army personnel in 2017 in tactical operations and retaliatory cross-border firings along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, the Indian Army lost 28 soldiers during the same period along the LoC.