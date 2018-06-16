Fresh violence erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after an angry mob attacked the security forces in Janglaat area. According to a report, the forces deployed in the area on the day of Eid were pelted with stones. Pakistan too today violated ceasefire thrice in which one of the Indian soldiers lost his life in Nowshera sector. It is believed that the clashes broke out as the people residing in the area are angry over the killing of Kashmir’s newspaper’s editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari.

A mob in Janglaat area of Jammu and Kashmir today pelted stones at security personnel at around 6:45 am after Namaz offerings. According to a report, just a few hours after the situation in the rogue valley turned violent, the officials deployed in the area were forced to use tear gas shells in order to disperse the agitated crowd. During a protest, a couple of people were voicing their demands for separate Kashmir. The violence in the state erupted just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue of safety and security in the region. During a meeting, it was decided to extend the ceasefire due to the holy month of Ramzan.

Not only that, neighbouring Pakistan today also violated ceasefire at around 4:00 AM in region’s Arnia sector. On June 13, 2018, Islamabad condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC by Indian soldiers and also summoned India’s Acting Deputy High Commissioner over the same issue. Reportedly, in the firing, as many as four people were killed and several injured in Chamliyal area of Samba district recently. Till now valley has witnessed the killing of as many as 55 terrorists and the deaths of 27 local residents in 2018.

According to a report, the residents of the state are angry over the killing of renowned Kashmir’s newspaper’s editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari recently. The murder of the journalist gathered harsh criticism from the political leaders and media fraternity from across the country. Shujaat was laid to rest on June 15, 2018, and his last rites were attended by former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and several ministers from the PDP-BJP government.

Not only that, another shocking incident took place, where a 22-year-old Army man Aurangzeb was kidnapped by a terrorist in Shopian. The security personnel was reportedly going home for Eid. He was found in a pool of blood after getting shot in Pulwama on late Thursday.

