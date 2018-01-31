In an incident of security forces firing by the Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, another youth injured which takes the toll of civilian deaths in the incident to three. Amry has claimed that its personnel had fired in self-defence after a junior level officer fell unconscious following the mob attack. The police have registered a case against the Army unit involved in the incident

Another youth injured in security forces firing in Shopian district on Saturday succumbed to injuries on Wednesday taking the toll of civilian deaths in the incident to three. Sources in the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here said 19-year-old Rayees Ahmad admitted to the hospital on Saturday succumbed on Wednesday morning.With this, the death toll in Ganowpora village firing rose to three. Javaid Ahmad and Suhail Ahmad were killed in the army firing when a stone-pelting mob attacked an administrative convoy of 10 Garhwal unit on Saturday.

Army said its personnel had fired in self-defence after a junior level officer fell unconscious following the mob attack. Police have registered an FIR of murder against the soldiers of the unit. The BJP has demanded the withdrawal of the FIR while the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the investigation into the killings of the civilians would be taken to its logical conclusion. A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the state government into the firing incident Lately, Mobile internet in several parts of the Kashmir valley has been suspended in the middle of a shutdown call by separatist leaders after the over the death of two civilians in Army firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The police have registered a case against the Army unit involved in the incident. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has ordered an inquiry into the incident; she also spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who said that she would seek a detailed report on the incident.