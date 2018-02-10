An 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by a police officer in Kathua district of Jammu region. Her dead body was found near the jungles at Rasana village of Hiranagar. The 28-year-old police officer, along with a minor boy, raped and murdered the girl after holding her captive for a week. The issue rocked the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly with opposition parties raising questions and demanding action against the culprits.

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was arrested on Saturday by Jammu and Kashmir police for allegedly raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu division. Additional Director General of Crime Branch, Alok Puri confirmed the arrest of Deepak Khajuria for his involvement in the case. The case dates back to January 10, 2018, when a nomad family from Kathua district filed a missing report with police after they could not trace their daughter. Among the police officers appointed to trace the girl was Deepak Khajuria.

A week later, police found the dead body near the jungles at Rasana village of Hiranagar in Kathua. As per police, Khajuria is the one who committed the crime. “Local guys are involved. There is no outsider. She was murdered, the girl was raped. She was raped,” the maternal uncle of the girl had said. The 28-year-old police officer who was posted at Heera Nagar Police Station was arrested by a Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch. Khajuria, along with a minor boy, raped and murdered the 8-year-old after holding her captive for a week.

“We have been clinching evidence about his (Deepak Khajuria’s) involvement. There was the motive and we have evidence as well,” Alok Puri, the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch Jammu and Kashmir told NDTV. The girl was herding horses at Rasana village when she was abducted on January 10. After the news spread, the members of nomad community held the protest demanding justice for the victim.

The issue rocked the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly with opposition parties raising questions and demanding action against the culprits.