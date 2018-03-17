Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan tried to maintain a safe distance when the questions regarding no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were popped to him on Friday. A few days back, the YSR Congress has proposed a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the issue of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

On February 19, Pawan had dared YSRCP leader Jaganmohan Reddy to move the motion and declared that he would definitely be able to garner the support of 80 MPs of various parties to support the no-confidence motion

While revealing the fact that his party Jana Sena Party (JSP) will contest in 2019 Assembly elections, leader Pawan Kalyan tried to maintain a safe distance when the questions regarding no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were popped to him on Friday. In Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who had once promised to get the support of different parties in the country for the no-confidence motion against the ruling party, seemed a bit unclear about his own stake. Kalyan also made it clear that his party has nothing to do with the established parties of the state – Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A few days back, the YSR Congress has proposed a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the issue of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Though N Chandrababu Naidu did not officially respond to that, but Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the NDA ally that has discontinued its ties with NDA, has declared support for such motion. On Friday, a number of TDP MPs gave their consent in writing to the motion with other opposition parties in support. On February 19, Pawan had dared YSRCP leader Jaganmohan Reddy to move the motion and declared that he would definitely be able to garner the support of 80 MPs of various parties to support the no-confidence motion.

With MIM showing support in Delhi, Pawan Kalyan was busy announcing the agendas of his party in Guntur. During his entire address, Pawan did not say anything on the support that he had once promised. While playing the blame games, he said that the YSR Congress first needs to answer that why they had changed the date of the no-confidence motion. Without giving any clarity on his own explanation, he found it best to ignore though question.

