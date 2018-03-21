In a 55-page, 99-paragraph affidavit filed on March 12, Sasikala states that former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa was at her Poes Garden residence. The affidavit states that on September 22, 2016, at around 9:30pm, Jayalalithaa collapsed in the washroom which was a clear indication that she was unwell.

The affidavit states that on September 22, 2016, at around 9:30pm, Jayalalithaa collapsed in the washroom which was a clear indication that she was unwell

Jayalalithaa had refused to go the hospital, stated Sasikala in an affidavit filed before the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission investigating the death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. She also claimed that Jayalalithaa’s conviction and imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case were the main reason for her stress and health issues. Sasikala also claimed that former Tamil Nadu CM’s deteriorating health was the reason that she was rushed to the hospital. The affidavit states that on September 22, 2016, at around 9:30pm, Jayalalithaa collapsed in the washroom which was a clear indication that she was unwell.

In a 55-page, 99-paragraph affidavit filed on March 12, Sasikala states that former Tamil Nadu CM was at her Poes Garden residence. After she fainted in her bathroom, Sasikala helped her to her bed and fainted again. S0on after she fainted, Sasikala’s relative and doctor, K S Sivakumar were called in along with two personal security personnel and a driver. Vijay Kumar Reddy was called by Sivakumar, following which two ambulances were dispatched. Sasikala revealed that Jayalalithaa regained consciousness while she was in the ambulance. Sasiskala said that on the same day she had suggested to Jayalalithaa to visit the hospital, but she refused to go.

Tamil Nadu: VK Sasikala reaches Thanjavur, the place where her husband Natarajan Maruthappa's mortal remains are kept for people to pay last respects. He passed away at the age of 76 due to multiple organ failure. pic.twitter.com/JfXOcjou54 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

The affidavit claims that the mental stress had affected her health. After being acquitted by the Karnataka High Court, she was waiting for the Supreme Court verdict. The apex court had held the verdict of the trial court, but by then Jayalalithaa had passed away. She further added that her health deteriorated significantly in the first week of September 2016 due to her fluctuating sugar levels. After consulting a diabetologist and a dermatologist, former Tamil Nadu CM was prescribed low dosage steroid tablets. She attended her last public event on September 21. The affidavit also states that she had recovered but had a fever on February 19.

The affidavit further reveals that former Tamil Nadu Governor, C Vidyasagar Rao and AIADMK leaders, O Paneerselvam and Thambi Durai had met Jayalalithaa in hospital in September and October. The video recorded by Sasikala has been submitted to the commission. Sasikala said that she had shot the videos of Jayalalithaa with her permission. The footage shows Jayalalithaa under treatment in 2015 and 2016before the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. This was done with a view to documenting her health, Sasikala also said.

ALSO READ: Another Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu by unidentified miscreant

ALSO READ: Living without sunlight, in isolation: RJD leader Shahabuddin on life in Tihar Jail

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App